Patrick Coveney Buys 630,000 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Patrick Coveney bought 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

Shares of LON SSPG traded up GBX 16.84 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.54 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,880. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.25 ($4.37).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

