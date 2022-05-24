Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of PATK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.61. 234,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

