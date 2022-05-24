Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $19,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

