Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PDCO stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

