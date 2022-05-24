Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PAYC opened at $274.38 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

