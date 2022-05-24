PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised shares of PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PaySign by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PaySign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.