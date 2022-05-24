Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.26 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $51.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $230.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $242.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.12 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $266.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 135,263 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,216,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

