Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The company has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,216,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

