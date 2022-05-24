Peel Hunt Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Sell

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.60.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

