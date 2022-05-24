Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming Realms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.67 ($0.71).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Shares of GMR stock opened at GBX 27.80 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Gaming Realms has a one year low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 42.40 ($0.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.38. The company has a market capitalization of £81.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 117,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($38,589.40).

About Gaming Realms (Get Rating)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.