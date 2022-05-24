Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.23).

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.09), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,508,745.44). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.30), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($747,823.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

