Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSVGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.10) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.86) to GBX 1,205 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,200.22 ($15.10).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,162 ($14.62) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,175 ($14.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 841.93. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

