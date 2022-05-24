Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical stock opened at GBX 436 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £533.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 427.11.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

Helical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.