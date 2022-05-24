Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy (LON:PPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.64% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PPC opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.
President Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.