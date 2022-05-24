Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy (LON:PPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

