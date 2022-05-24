Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.30) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.35) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,569 ($19.74).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,315 ($16.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,431.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,500.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.