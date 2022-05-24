Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of PNR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

