Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PNR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Pentair has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

