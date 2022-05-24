Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PEBK remained flat at $$25.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

