Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell Buys 10,000 Shares

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,922.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRSO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. Peraso Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.33.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 92.34%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.
Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
