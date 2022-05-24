Peretz Schapiro Buys 39,243 Shares of Monger Gold Ltd (ASX:MMG) Stock

Monger Gold Ltd (ASX:MMG – Get Rating) insider Peretz Schapiro acquired 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$10,595.61 ($7,514.62).

Monger Gold Company Profile

Monger Gold Ltd operates as a resource exploration company. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Mt Monger North project that includes 19 tenements covering an area of 19.98 square kilometers; and Mt Monger South project that includes 13 tenements covering an area of 17.72 square kilometers.

