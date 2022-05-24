Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raised to B at TheStreet

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $16.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

