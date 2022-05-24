Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raised to B at TheStreet

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PBT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $16.94.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
