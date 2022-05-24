Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,580. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

