Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PSMMY traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

