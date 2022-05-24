Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 233,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,030 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

