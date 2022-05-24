Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $708,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.