Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 12,751,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

