Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 12,751,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
