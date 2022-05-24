Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

