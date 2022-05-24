Peter D. Horst Acquires 2,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

