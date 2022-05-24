Peter De Leo Sells 75,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) insider Peter De Leo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.26), for a total value of A$450,000.00 ($319,148.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Lycopodium’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 27th. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, manufacturing, and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

