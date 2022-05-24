Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.75).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

