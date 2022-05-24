Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

