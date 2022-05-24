Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

