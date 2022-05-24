Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 4,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,042. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.