Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Buys C$69,357.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$69,357.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,062,650 shares in the company, valued at C$36,714,649.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$662.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.99.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

