Piper Sandler Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

SNAP stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

