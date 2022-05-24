Piper Sandler Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $205.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.
BILL opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
