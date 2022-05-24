Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $750.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $525.41. 53,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.97. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.53 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

