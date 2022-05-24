Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $750.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.
AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.
NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $525.41. 53,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.97. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.53 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
