Piper Sandler Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

