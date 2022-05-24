Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.