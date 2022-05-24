Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Acquires £2,750 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Reg H. Hankey bought 5,000 shares of Pittards stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,460.43).

PTD opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Pittards plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Pittards’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

