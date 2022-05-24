Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce $229.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.27 million and the lowest is $219.50 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $137.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $913.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

