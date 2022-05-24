Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 35,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,767. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

