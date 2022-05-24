Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PLBC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

