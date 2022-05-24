PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 12,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,567. The stock has a market cap of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

