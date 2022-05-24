Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Polaris stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,198,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

