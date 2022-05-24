PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Buys A$375,900.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,900.00 ($266,595.74).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PolyNovo alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Williams purchased 346,193 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$430,317.90 ($305,190.00).

On Monday, May 16th, David Williams purchased 405,911 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$514,289.24 ($364,744.14).

On Friday, May 13th, David Williams purchased 181,532 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$231,453.30 ($164,151.28).

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Williams purchased 249,996 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$265,995.74 ($188,649.46).

On Monday, May 9th, David Williams purchased 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00 ($161,347.52).

On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams purchased 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$434,500.00 ($308,156.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.