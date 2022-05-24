PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

PYPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPD stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.