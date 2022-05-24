PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyPid.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PYPD stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.83.
About PolyPid (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
