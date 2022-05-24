Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

