Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past three months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company benefits from prudent acquisitions, which continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The top line included $102.1 million in net sales from buyouts. Volume demand recovery in the Foodservice unit is also contributing to the upside. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles. Post Holdings’ fiscal second-quarter gross margin was hurt by higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is also battling escalated SG&A expenses.”

Get Post alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

NYSE POST traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. 26,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,306. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.