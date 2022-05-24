Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PSTL stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,914. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of 114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.